Candy Jo Derry 53, of Saint Joseph, MO, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born January 12, 1970 in St. Joseph, MO. Candy graduated from Benton High School in 1988. She married Bernie Derry, Sr. on August 10th, 1990. Candy was preceded in death by daughter, Haylie Jo, son, Bernie Joe Jr, mother, Barbara Ann Gardner-Pyles, and brother, Danny Hughes. Survivors include: husband, Bernie Derry Sr., daughters, Brandi Jo and Sammi, grandchildren, Kordea, Andrew, Kenyon, Jagger, Adalie Ann, and Jeeter, beloved sister, Leatha Hughes, and her bestie, Denesse "Cookie" Walker. Private family funeral has been held. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. Online livestream, condolence and obituary. www.ruppfuneral.com.
- KQ2 Weather:
- Interactive Radar
- Roads Conditions
- Local Closings
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts