...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Carlos Sanchez, 55

Carlos Sanchez, 55, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

He was born February 26, 1966 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Alicia Sanchez.

He worked as a laborer in construction, and also was a member of Iglesia Pentecostes do Paz-Inicio.

Carlos was a good person who will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Alicia.

He is survived by his wife, Juana; children, Jesus and Luis Carlos; siblings, Hugo (Eden) Sanchez, Eric Sanchez, Oscar Sanchez, Lucero Sandchez, Nadia Sanchez, Claudia Elias, Ivanonne Elias, and Edgar Elias.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

