Carlos Sanchez, 55, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
He was born February 26, 1966 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Alicia Sanchez.
He worked as a laborer in construction, and also was a member of Iglesia Pentecostes do Paz-Inicio.
Carlos was a good person who will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alicia.
He is survived by his wife, Juana; children, Jesus and Luis Carlos; siblings, Hugo (Eden) Sanchez, Eric Sanchez, Oscar Sanchez, Lucero Sandchez, Nadia Sanchez, Claudia Elias, Ivanonne Elias, and Edgar Elias.
Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.