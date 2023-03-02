Carolyn P. Langner 76, of St. Joseph, MO., passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at her home. She was born January 15, 1947 in Easton, MO, daughter of the late Faye and Bernard Wiedmaier. She graduated from Central High School then worked at Noma Lites and Westab - Mead Products where she retired after 30 years of service. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and all kinds of sports like Nascar, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals. She was also an avid collector. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Lisa Ann Langner, brother, Max Wiedmaier, and sisters, Juanita Brown, Eunice Shoemaker, and Susie Turpin. Survivors include two sons, Brett (Courtney) Langner Kansas City, MO, and Robert "Bob" G. Langner, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Ian, Riley, Mia and Liam Langner, and Jeffrey Young, great grandchildren, Onyx & Diamond.
Graveside services and interment will be 2:30 pm Friday, March 10, 2023 at the St. Mary's Cemetery, Hurlingen, MO. Online condolence, and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com .
Carolyn P. Langner
