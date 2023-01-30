Carrie LaRaine Ballard

Carrie Ballard 83, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 in St. Joseph, MO. She was born March 29, 1939 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Vina and Pete Nolan. She was a Homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with and taking care of her family and others. Carrie was preceded in death by parents, Vina Mae and Pete Nolan, daughter, Lori Lynn More, and her stillborn child. She was the last surviving of her 21 siblings. Survivors include daughter, Kelly Grooms of St. Joseph, MO, son, Clifton "Rudy" (Roberta) Grooms Jr. of St. Joseph, MO, bonus son, Bubba Propher, 14 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.
