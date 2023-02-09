Carrie Lea Hurt 57, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born October 13, 1965 in St. Joseph, daughter of Norma and Freddie Hurt. She attended Benton High School. Carrie enjoyed baking, going fishing. and her dogs. She took pleasure in helping others. She was a Baptist. Carrie was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Johnny Hurt, Christian Hurt, Theresa Hurt, Suzan Paulson, and Isabelle Bratton. Survivors include: her companion of 25 years, Carl Crockett, Jr. of St. Joseph, children, Bobby (Jennifer) Larson of St. Joseph, Darrel Knight of Savannah, MO, Rebecka Larson of Unionville, MO, Carl Crockett III of St. Joseph, Angela Coy of St. Joseph, and Christie Cox of St. Joseph, siblings, Freddie Hurt II, Karl Hurt, Orie Hurt, Kathryn Milich, and Richard Bratton, and 16 grandchildren.
Ms. Hurt has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time. Memorials are requested to the Valley Food Kitchen. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Carrie Lea Hurt
