Carrol Dean Silvey Sr. "Crazy Legs", 82 of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 in a Grant City, MO health care center. He was born June 4, 1939 to the late Arnold "Roy" and Helen (Kirkland) Silvey. On September 11, 1964 he married Anna M. Burns. He served in the Army and was in Vietnam from 1967 - 1968, where he was wounded twice, and was the recipient of 2 purple hearts, an oak leaf cluster, and the bronze star, he was then honorably discharged. He worked for the City of St. Joseph. Dean enjoyed CB radios, going to auctions, and his most favorite past time of dancing, earning him the nickname "Crazy Legs". He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Arnold, John, and Gary Silvey, Beverly Crist, and Jim Crist, and grandson, Will Prince. Survivors include: wife, Anna Silvey, children: Carrol D. Silvey Jr. (Ruthann), Renee M. Downing (Thomas), Delores J. Stevenson (Bart), 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, best friends, Ernie Silvey and Jerry Yount, and sister-in-law, Brenda Bennett. Per his wishes, he will be cremated.
