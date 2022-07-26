Casper Lee Mejia-Hudgens, two months, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 11 2022.
He was born to Zandra Gwynn Mejia and Austin James Hudgens on May 11, 2022 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He is survived by his parents; grandparents Bradley and Angie Mejia, and James and Jenny Hudgens; great-grandparents David Mejia (Mutt-Mutt), Michael Perry (Papa), and Marie Hren (Ahmmy); numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private Service and arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests contributions to Casper’s Memorial Fund.