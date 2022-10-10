Catherine (Katie) Marie Helsel went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 24, 2022 following a lengthy illness, hospitalization, and hospice care. She was born on November 14, 1935 to the late Pete and Rose Rock. Katie graduated from Benton High School, and spent her entire life in St. Joseph, Missouri. She married Edward Helsel on January 29, 1955, and celebrated 63 years of marriage. Katie had four children: Edward Helsel Jr (Sheryl), Scott Helsel (Cathie), Kelly Helsel, and Dave Helsel (Sivi). Katie was blessed with nine grandkids: Mike Helsel (Krista), Amy Hayes (Josh), Jason Osborn (Jen), Crissy Liggett (Chris), Joey Helsel, Tavin Noellsch (Bree), Coldin Noellsch, Makenzie Wagner (Josh), and Madie Helsel. In addition she had nine great grandkids: Ike Hayes, Lexi Helsel, Griffin Helsel, Jacoby and Jonas Osborn, Tristyn, Fynnigan and Maveryck Liggett, and Eleanor Noellsch. Katie loved being on the go and was game for anything! She loved cards, bingo, theater events, and just being around family and friends. She was especially fond of her cat, Fred, who she believes was sent to her by Dad. Her children will always cherish growing up visiting family for weekly card game night, her holiday meals that she prepared, sitting around the table and teasing while preparing pierogies, her rocking of our kids on her knee and singing to them, the wonderful and safe neighborhoods that her and dad chose for us to grow up in, but more importantly, mom was key to bringing us up in a christian environment and the opportunity to experience a Catholic School upbringing. She loved everyone and was loved by all and will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eddie, parents, Pete and Rose Rock, brothers, Johnny Rock, Pete Rock Jr, George Rock, Joe Rock, and William Rock, sisters, Mary Rogers, Annie Johnson, Opal Eastin, and Tillie Rock. She is also survived by her sister, Rose Kieffer. Special thanks to the Mosaic Hospice Group, and so many others that had taken care of our mother for the last several months at her home! Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten! Parish Rosary;5:30 pm Tuesday, family to receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial; 11:00 am Wednesday, St. James Catholic Church, Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. James Building Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.