Catherine Lee, 88, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
She was born December 5, 1933 in St. Joseph, Missouri to David and Isabelle (Goulding) Ferrier.
Catherine married Norman Lee on February 26, 1951. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2001.
Catherine enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and teasing her sons.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Norman; parents; and two sons, David and Darrell Lee.
She is survived by her son, Don Lee; grandchildren, Heidi, Patty, Jamie and David Lee; nieces, Kandy and Jeanie Davis; extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.