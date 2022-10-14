 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
020, 021, 022, 023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 032, 033, 037, 038,
039, 040, 043, 044, 045, 046, 053, 054, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104,
AND 105...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM
CDT Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103,
104, and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030,
031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Gusty westerly winds expected Friday afternoon, with
sustained speeds of 15 to 25 mph and wind gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to 20-25 percent Friday
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Chad Owen Fizer

  • 0
Chad Owen Fizer

Chad Owen Fizer, 47, Roeland Park, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on December 7, 1974.

Chad married Jaime Rankin on March 19, 2021. She survives of the home.

He loved music and playing guitar. He loved creating art and working on different projects. He was an avid skateboarder his whole life. He loved seeing films, going to live music concerts, and visiting different exhibits. He loved just being “amuck” in the city with his wife. He loved Kansas City, and spending time with his friends and family.

Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents.

He is survived by his wife and their cat, Gabriella; his parents, Mike Fizer (Rachel) and Debbie Fizer (Rick Hall); his brother, Corey Fizer; niece, Peyton Fizer; extended family and friends.

Graveside Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to your local animal shelter.

