Chad Owen Fizer, 47, Roeland Park, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on December 7, 1974.
Chad married Jaime Rankin on March 19, 2021. She survives of the home.
He loved music and playing guitar. He loved creating art and working on different projects. He was an avid skateboarder his whole life. He loved seeing films, going to live music concerts, and visiting different exhibits. He loved just being “amuck” in the city with his wife. He loved Kansas City, and spending time with his friends and family.
Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents.
He is survived by his wife and their cat, Gabriella; his parents, Mike Fizer (Rachel) and Debbie Fizer (Rick Hall); his brother, Corey Fizer; niece, Peyton Fizer; extended family and friends.
Graveside Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to your local animal shelter.