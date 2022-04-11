Chad Teresinski, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2022.
He was born November 13, 1955 in St. Joseph to Geo and Norma Teresinski.
He married Marianna Tarnovych, who survives of the home.
Chad worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Kansas City for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Olenka Prescher and Olga Atha; and niece, Deetra Ford.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.