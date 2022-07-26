Charlene Sellars, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022.
On September 5, 1949 she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Thomas Stone and Anna Alice (Parker) Sellars.
Charlene enjoyed singing, playing bingo, and in her earlier years, traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sheila Bryant; brothers, Gary Sellars and Randy Widener.
She is survived by her children, Tracy Hamaker (Steven), and Gary Gabauer (Tana); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
