Charles Andrew Green 74, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Living Community of Saint Joseph, Missouri. Charles was born December 25, 1947 in Smithville, MO, son of Helen "Peggy" & Frank "F.A." Green. He worked at MFA in the feed division for 44 years. Charles was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by son, William Brian Green of Fall River, MA, and his brother, Frank B. "Brack" Green of Chester, California.
Charles was a graduate of West Platte High School in Weston, Missouri, and he attended William Jewell College and Kansas State University. Charles enjoyed sports, and had a lifelong love of fishing. He was kind, generous, and had a devastatingly subtle sense of humor. He will be missed.
Charles will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There will be a graveside memorial service at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston, Missouri on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm.