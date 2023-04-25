Charles B. Larson
1932-2023
Charles B. Larson, 91, of Country Club Village, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born January 25, 1932, in St. Joseph, son of the late Charles and Agnes (Barry) Larson.
Charles lived a life full of adventures personally and professionally. From a young age he chose not to be a common man but to excel in whatever he chose to do. In 1946 he earned his Eagle Scout and was tapped into the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He graduated from Central High School in 1949, with a group of friends that like to call themselves the Central Legends. He completed his formal education with a degree in accounting from the University of Illinois, where he was a proud member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Charles served in the United States Army in Japan during the Korean occupation.
He began his professional career as a Certified Public Accountant with Arthur Andersen & Company in Kansas City. A few years later he formed Larson & Morriss & Co., in St. Joseph, which under his leadership grew to become one of the largest accounting firms in Missouri at the time. While many may have found the accounting industry boring, Charlie’s entrepreneurial spirit never rested, and he left his fingerprints all over the world of accounting. He founded the Missouri MAP Conference, Heartland of America Tax Conference and the Accounting and Auditing Conference. He was the Chairman of Missouri Accountancy Act 1967, Director of Missouri University School of Accountancy and President of Missouri Society of CPA’s. Charles reach expanded beyond Missouri as a member of the Council of the American Institute of CPA’s and a founder of AmerInst Insurance Company. Of the many accolades he received over the years a couple he was most proud of were being repeatedly named 100 most influential CPAs in the US and being named to the Who’s Who in American Finance. He also authored many books and articles for the profession.
Charles was equally active in his hometown of St. Joseph. He founded and was President of St. Joseph Bantam Football for 27 years, bringing youth football to thousands of boys in St. Joseph. He founded and was President of Junior Achievement in St. Joseph. He served as Treasurer of St. Joseph College Association (that effected the transformation to Missouri Western State College). He also spent several decades serving his neighbors as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Village of Country Club.
His adventures led him to explore every state in the US and many different countries and continents. Whether strolling the Great Wall of China, touring the River Market in Bangkok or celebrating May Day in Red Square (Russia). He always enjoyed exploring. He also enjoyed being active in numerous sports and activities including flying, boating, basketball, swimming, scuba diving and golf. In fact, he participated in the 5K open water swim race in the World Master’s Championship.
Charles is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Lou of the home. Sons, Gregg, St. Joseph and Joe (Peggy) Lloyd Harbor, NY. Daughters, Jenny (Greg), Manchester, MI and Sarah, Parkville, Mo. He is also survived by his grandchildren – Chase, Bridget, Anna, Margaret, Lily, Nicholas, Zach, Matthew, Mark, Joshua and Jacob. Niece - Megan (Larson) Schwimmer.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and brother Keith Larson.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. Thursday, Horigan Chapel, Mount Olivet. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts to Camp Geiger or Donor’s Choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.