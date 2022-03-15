Charles "Charlie" E. Walters 60, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO., hospital. He was born August 28, 1961 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Karon and Douglas Walters. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1979 and worked as a home health aid. While in high school he played the saxophone, participated in the school plays, and was the school DJ. He enjoyed his dogs, and was a member of the Catholic faith. Charlie was preceded in death by step father, John Grom. Survivors include, mother, Karon Grom, of St. Joseph, MO, father, Douglas (Mary Kay) Walters, St. Joseph, MO., brothers, John "Joe" (Kathi) Grom, St. Joseph, Brian (Shelley) Walters, Reeds Spring, MO, Jason Grom, Mike Walters, and Craig (Patricia ) Walters all of St. Joseph, MO, sisters, Sherry Grom, and Barbara Keller, Lees Summit, MO., companion, Lydia Lafollette, St. Joseph, MO, as well as several, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jeremiah Bradford officiating, The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.