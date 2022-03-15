Charles "Charlie" Wesley Brown 73, of Union Star, Missouri passed away Monday March 7, 2022 at his home. He was born December 31, 1948 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of Ruth & Charles A. Brown. He graduated from Faucett High School, class of 1966. He worked at Local 45 Plumber and Pipefitters Union, Waldenger, and IHP as a pipefitter. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He loved to fish and work out in his shop. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Barbara Ann Budine. Survivors include: wife, Linda Brown of the home, sons, Chad (Donna) Brown, Jason (Erica) Brown, and Kevin (Emily) Brown, daughter, Audrey (Chris) Hendee, step son, Devin Silvey, 11 grandchildren, brothers, Roger (Cindy) Brown, sister, Marsha Lynn (Bob) Allen, and brother, John (Dee) Carter. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. The family would like to thank, Audrey Colwell, Jason Brown, Gene and Iva Baker, Lila Jackson, and Mitch McDonald for all their help.
