Charles "Chuck" Albert Thomas 70, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at his home. He was born June 21, 1952 in Louisburg, KS, son of Dorthy and Melvin Thomas Sr. He married Cindy Potts on April 26, 1974, and she survives of the home. He served in the United States Army, and worked at Snorkel as a welder for 24 years, then Builders Choice, and St. Joe Truss Company. He was an avid Harley rider, and he rode to Sturgis every year for over 25 years. He enjoyed baking and making pies for the Wathena Fall Festival pie contest, where he was awarded Grand Champion in the pie contest in 2017. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. Chuck was a life member of VFW in Wathena, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Carl Thomas, sisters in law; Ursula Thomas, Kathy Thomas, Debbie Thomas, and Rosie Schultz, as well as his beloved dog, Sam. Survivors include: wife, Cindy Lou Thomas of the home, daughters, Lisa Thomas (Chad Burns), and Linda Thomas both of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Tyler & Sierra Christopher, Andy Thomas, Marcie Ryon, and Caleb Ryon, 5 great grandchildren, brothers, Edwin (Peggy) Thomas, Melvin Thomas Jr., Robert (Sue) Thomas all of Wathena, KS, and Terry Thomas, St. Joseph, MO, several nieces and nephews, and his brother from another mother, Jim Dean Busby, Saint Joseph, MO.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.