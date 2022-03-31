Charles “Chuck” R. Moser, 90

Charles “Chuck” R. Moser, of Cameron, Missouri passed away peacefully on March 27, 2022, with family by his side.
Chuck was born February 25, 1932, in Chillicothe, Missouri to Emmett and Ada Moser.
He graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1950. Chuck served in the United States Army and is a Veteran of the Korean War.
Chuck and his family moved to Cameron in 1963 where he worked for the Missouri Highway Department as a Construction Inspector for 37 years until retirement.
Survivors include children, Steve Moser (Pam), Hermann, Missouri and Cindy Pugh (Mark), Cameron, Missouri; grandchildren, Ashley Leazenby (John), Audrey Kuether (Ted), Kelsey Fehring (Mike), Alex Moser (Brittney), Kyle Pugh (Brittany); great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Natalie, Payton, Grayson, Vivienne, Landon, Harper, Nora, Henry, Treigh, Trayce, Tanner, Alec and Ryker; siblings, Joyce Welch (Jerry), Rockport, Missouri and Lee Edward Moser (Nancy), Maryville, Missouri; special extended family, Nina Helm, Jennifer Riley (Brian), Jonell Chestnutt (Eric), Jeff Butts, Hailey Ford (Zach), Kylie Verhagen, Whitney Greeley (Jacob), Madisyn Riley, Mikayla Helm, Draven Godwin, Kaylyn Banks (Kevin), and Logan Butts.
In honor of Chuck's wishes there will be no memorial service.