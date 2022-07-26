Charles “Chuck” Walter Lauritzen, 71

Charles “Chuck” Walter Lauritzen (1951-2022) was born in Des Plaines, Illinois to Walter and Dorthea Lauritzen, Chuck moved from Illinois to Raytown, MO when he was in middle school. He graduated from Raytown South High School in 1969.
After graduation, Chuck attended Missouri State University in Springfield, MO. He graduated with a degree in Chemistry. Chuck worked for Quaker Oats in St. Joseph, MO, where he met his wife, Barbara.
He instantly became a loving and devoted stepfather to Rachel and the family was soon
blessed by the additions of Sarah, Emily, and Michael.
Chuck left Quaker Oats and opened his own business specializing in automotive
engine repair, Performance Automotive. He was an enthusiast of classic cars and enjoyed restoring them in his spare time.
After over a decade, Chuck sold his business and went into teaching high school Chemistry, Physics, and Physical Science. He also volunteered his time running high school automotives, coaching high school wrestling and baseball, and establishing and running an amateur rocket club.
Chuck finally settled down to retirement pursuing his passion project of energy conservation, while at the same time building 6 foot amateur rockets and shooting them “into orbit” at rocket fairs.
Chuck was most at home in the outdoors, from white water rafting to digging for dinosaur bones, but he loved sharing his adventures the most with his family.
While Chuck will be greatly missed, he leaves a lasting influence of the wonder of science to his former students, a dedication to his friends, and love to his family.
Chuck is preceded to eternal rest by his parents, Walter and Dorthea (Schuessler) Lauritzen, his sister Carol Perry, and his grandson Gabriel May.
He is survived by his wife Barbara (Carr) Lauritzen, his children Rachel (Kelly) Harrison, Sarah, Emily (Jeremy) Fannin, and Michael
(Jennifer) Lauritzen. Also, by his grandchildren Myles, Betsy, Danny, and Koah, as well as his great-granddaughter Nova. Chuck leaves numerous in laws, nieces, and nephews who also lament in his passing.
A graveside service with Full Military Honors will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Agency Cemetery.
No public visitation will be held.
“Science is not only compatible with spirituality; it is a profound source of
spirituality.”
― Carl Sagan