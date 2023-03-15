 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...20 to 30 mph southerly winds Thursday morning, then
turning north northwesterly behind a cold front Thursday
afternoon, with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Charles David Perkins

1939 ~ 2023

 

 

St. Joseph, Missouri…Charles “Charlie” David Perkins, age 83, was born November 22, 1939, in rural Gower, Missouri, the son of Wyatt A. and Dora E. Perkins (Patterson), and passed away March 14, 2023, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

 

Charles married Joyce A. Perkins (Searcy) on July 7, 1961, and to this union two children were born. 

 

He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother Kenneth Perkins and sister Dixie J. Perkins. 

 

He is survived by his son, Tony (Jennifer) Perkins and daughter, Kimberly (Sean) McMackins, and grandson Reid Perkins.  Additional survivors include siblings; Leon, Dean, Ann Anderson, Larry, and numerous nieces and nephews. 

 

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri, with burial immediately following at Alta Vista Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 6:00 ~ 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at the funeral home. 

 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alta Vista Cemetery.

Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

