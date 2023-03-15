Charles David Perkins
1939 ~ 2023
St. Joseph, Missouri…Charles “Charlie” David Perkins, age 83, was born November 22, 1939, in rural Gower, Missouri, the son of Wyatt A. and Dora E. Perkins (Patterson), and passed away March 14, 2023, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Charles married Joyce A. Perkins (Searcy) on July 7, 1961, and to this union two children were born.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother Kenneth Perkins and sister Dixie J. Perkins.
He is survived by his son, Tony (Jennifer) Perkins and daughter, Kimberly (Sean) McMackins, and grandson Reid Perkins. Additional survivors include siblings; Leon, Dean, Ann Anderson, Larry, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri, with burial immediately following at Alta Vista Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6:00 ~ 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alta Vista Cemetery.
