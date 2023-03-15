Charles David Perkins

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...20 to 30 mph southerly winds Thursday morning, then turning north northwesterly behind a cold front Thursday afternoon, with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&