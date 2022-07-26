Charles Edward Hunt Buffey, 92

Charles "Chub" "Buffey" Edward Hunt Buffey 92, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his home in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born April 1, 1930 in Imlay City, MI, and he graduated from Central High School, class of 1948 in St. Joseph, MO. Charles served in the Missouri Air National Guard, then retired from Missouri Gas and Energy after 42 years of service. He enjoyed fire trucks, cars, and airplanes. He was very active in the community and was a member of American Legion Post #11. He served on the board of directors of the United Cerebral Palsy, and was on the St. Joseph Police Reserves. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Buffey, his mother, Dorothy Gann, sons; Charles "Bud" and Ricky Buffey, and son in law, Jim Stubbs. Survivors include: daughter, Vicki Stubbs, Saint Joseph, MO, girlfriend, Nancy Dougan, grandchildren: Gregory (Sasha) Clutter, Samantha (Michael) Shehan, Patrick (Stacy) Stubbs, great grandchildren; Matthew, Riley, Dalton, & Hannah Stubbs, Radien, Aiden, & Zadien Clutter, Michael & Isaac Shehan, cousins, Ralph & Betty Tymson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and public livestream: 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Will Purinton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Mora Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter, or the Humane Society.