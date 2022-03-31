Charles H. Mitchell Jr. 76, of Saint Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his home. He was born June 18, 1945 in Plattsburg, MO, son of Ellen and Charles Mitchell. Charles worked as an over the road Truck Driver for many years. He enjoyed fishing, going camping, renovating old equipment, and playing pool. He was a member of Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, former wives, Carolyn Jean Mitchell and Lucille Colley, step-son, Randy Stallsworth, brother, Gene Mitchell, and sister, Alberta Mooney. Survivors include: children, Charles Mitchell, Richard (Rhonda) Mitchell, Kelly Stallsworth, Jakey Mitchell, Carol Sue (Jesus) Morales, and his children from his 2nd marriage, Tina (Chuck) Robinson, Jay (Carrie) Colley of St. Joseph, and Daisy Helton, siblings, Pete (Sharon) Mitchell, Juanita Adkins, Ellen Marie (Wendell) Wells, Susie Dowell, and Levi Mitchell, 32 grandchildren, and 68 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 6:00 pm, Friday, March 25, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, ReverendJoAnn Springs officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Mitchell will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Soul's Harbor Pentecostal Church.