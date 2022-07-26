Charles Leonard Wood 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. He was born December 31, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Anna & Calvin Wood. He enjoyed watching movies and wrestling. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Ann Wood, son, Scotty Joe Wood, and his parents. He had 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He is survived by son, Danny Wood, Saint Joseph, MO, and daughter, Janet Gallaway, Lawson, MO. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Ashland, Cemetery, St. Joseph, Mo.
