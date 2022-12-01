Charles Petersen
1939-2022
Charles Marion Petersen, 83, of Clarksdale, MO passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16,2022 at his home.
Charles was born on July 28th, 1939 in Shenandoah, IA to the late Pete Peterson and Georgia (Kelso) Beasley.
He was 1956 graduate of Central High School. He joined the United States Air Force in 1960 where he served for three years. He then joined the 139th Air base Squadron of the Air National Guard Reserve. Charles married the love of his life, Yvonne Baber on July 26th, 1959. They had two daughters Kelli and Shelly.
Charles retired from Altec Industries after 30 plus years.
Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife, Yvonne; his sweet daughter; Shelly Hogan, his parents, brother Wendell and sister, Veronica.
He was a great Dad, grandpa and great grandpa who loved his family very much. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and bowling. He played HS football and loved watching it no matter who was playing.
Charles is survived by his daughter Kelli (Steve) Perks, son-in-law, Darrin Starke. Grand children; Jacinda (Nicholas) Wampler, Ashley (Mike) Flora, Stephanie (Shane) Barton and Nicholas (Nicole) Hogan and great grand kids; Kiersten, Ayden, Autumn, Giselle, Sieanna, Ryan, Addie and Brentley.
Memorial service at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., Monday, November 21st, 2022.