Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Charles Marion Petersen

  • 0

Charles Petersen

1939-2022

Charles Marion Petersen, 83, of Clarksdale, MO passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16,2022 at his home.

Charles was born on July 28th, 1939 in Shenandoah, IA to the late Pete Peterson and Georgia (Kelso) Beasley.

He was 1956 graduate of Central High School. He joined the United States Air Force in 1960 where he served for three years. He then joined the 139th Air base Squadron of the Air National Guard Reserve. Charles married the love of his life, Yvonne Baber on July 26th, 1959. They had two daughters Kelli and Shelly.

Charles retired from Altec Industries after 30 plus years.

Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife, Yvonne; his sweet daughter; Shelly Hogan, his parents, brother Wendell and sister, Veronica.

He was a great Dad, grandpa and great grandpa who loved his family very much. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and bowling. He played HS football and loved watching it no matter who was playing.

Charles is survived by his daughter Kelli (Steve) Perks, son-in-law, Darrin Starke. Grand children; Jacinda (Nicholas) Wampler, Ashley (Mike) Flora, Stephanie (Shane) Barton and Nicholas (Nicole) Hogan and great grand kids; Kiersten, Ayden, Autumn, Giselle, Sieanna, Ryan, Addie and Brentley.

Memorial service at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., Monday, November 21st, 2022.

