Charlotte Ann Johnson, 73

Charlotte Ann Johnson, age 73, went to the Lord on July 25, 2022, retiring from Living Community and Corby Place.
Born August 7, 1948 to James and Fern Crawford, the second of nine kids.
Preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Johnson; mother and father; and one brother.
She leaves behind three children, Toby Long, Tammy Long and Tonya Mercer (Scott); four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson.
Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment 10:00 A.M. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to Mosaic Cancer Center.