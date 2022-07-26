Charlotte Dee Carr 78, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her home. She was born August 12, 1943 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Doris and Leo Testerman. She married Larry Carr on September 19, 1980 in St. Joseph. She loved her family and spending time with them. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Harold and Buzzy Testerman, Sharon Darby and Carroll Testerman. Survivors include: husband, Larry Carr of the home, children, Teresa Vanderpool of St Joseph, John Blizzard of St. Joseph, and Carrie Gallagher of Marshall, MO, sister, Brenda Pike, brother, Craig Testerman, grandchildren, Shawnee Moore, Levi Johnson, Chasity Micheals, Mandy Blizzard, Skylar Vanderpool, Zoey Evans, and Brandy Gallagher, great-grandchildren, Callie, Millie, Clara Belle, Braxton,Serenity, Braelynn, Brinley, Harbor, and Baylor,.
Mrs. Carr has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at Castle Bridge Event Center. Memorials are requested to the Charlotte Carr Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.