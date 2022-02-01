Charlotte Ruth Marrs, 81, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away January 17, 2022.
She was born February 21, 1940, to Elmer and Ruby Evans in Eagleville, Missouri on their way to the local hospital. They ended up at their doctor’s office and were surprised and blessed with two little girls instead of one. Charlotte grew up with twin sister, Carol, and older brother Dan. They spent time on the family farm until moving when Elmer was called to be a Methodist Preacher.
Charlotte met the love of her life, Larry Marrs, in 1959. They were married on January 25 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2019, shortly before Larry passed. Their family was completed with the birth of son Lance on February 6, 1960, and daughter Larea on December 24, 1963.
Charlotte loved the Lord. She had a deep personal relationship with her Jesus that spanned a lifetime and made surely one of the most joyous reunions that side of heaven when she stood before her Savior. Charlotte’s life was devoted to the Lord, but also to her husband and family. A homemaker, Charlotte was deeply in touch with her creative side, creating cherished scrapbooks for friends and family, writing poetry to express her love to her creator and at times to capture her sorrow in loss and hope at the promise of heaven. A psalmist at heart, Charlotte knew how to make a joyful noise, through bell choirs and choirs at church, playing the piano, and passing along a tradition of song to her family. Many memories were made around the piano. Charlotte had a passion for children and a tender way with their little hearts.
Charlotte had an eye for decorating and could hang a picture straight without ever using a level. Quiet and more reserved, Charlotte had a peaceful nature and calming spirit. She could be counted on for comfort when a knee was skinned or you were simply sad.
Another important relationship in Charlotte’s life was that with her twin sister Carol. Seemingly opposites, Charlotte adored her sister and loved spending time together with their families. There were many trips to the lake, sailing, and watching their children play together. Few people can know the bond between twins, and Charlotte and Carol shared that. To the very end, Carol was one of Charlotte’s closest supports, facetiming the day she passed while daughter Larea held her hand at her bedside.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Larea (Steve); son, Lance (Annette); 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, twin sister Carol Carpino, and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, older brother, and great granddaughter.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 28, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, January 27, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.