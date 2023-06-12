Charlotte Stringham
1939-2023
Charlotte Stringham, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023.
She was born January 2, 1939 in Newman, Illinois. Charlotte married Robert Lee Stringham in 1959. He preceded her in death in 1996.
Charlotte was a really good cook and a wonderful mother. She enjoyed gathering the family at her house for holiday dinners.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Andrew Stringham; her parents; and two brothers.
Survivors include her children, Richard Adams, Randy Stringham, and DorthyChauncey; numerous grandchildren, including Bobby and Brandy Stringham, whom she raised as her own; several great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved dogs, Callie and Sadie.
