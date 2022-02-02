Chaz Zee Newman 20, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday January 30, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born June 19, 2001 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and attended Lafayette High School, he was working at Love's Truck Stop. Chaz Zee enjoyed motorcycles, skateboarding, and hanging out with his friends, and telling jokes. His smile radiated everyone in the room. The three women in his life, loved him very much, he was the man of the house. He had numerous friends who were more like family. Chaz Zee is survived by mother Valerie Byford, father Chad Newman, sisters Elizabeth (Anthony) Wilson, and Ivy Newman all of St. Joseph, MO, 42 cousins 7 aunts, and 7 uncles. Chaz Zee was an organ donor. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Chaz Zee Newman Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
