Chester A. Weir, Jr.
1949-2023
Chester Allen Weir, Jr., 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023.
He was born January 3, 1949 to Chester Allen Weir, Sr. and Cammie Lee (Stufflebean) Weir in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
Chester enjoyed fishing, going to the rifle range, and collecting sport cards with his son, John. He dedicated 30 years of his life to his country by serving in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his two sons, John Allen Weir of St. Joseph, Missouri and Shaun Lee Weir of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.
