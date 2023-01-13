Chris Douglas Lance of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away on January 11, 2023 at the age of 55.
Chris was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Dale and Linda Lance. He graduated in 1986 from Central High
School and began his career in the forklift business. In 2000, he and his father opened Lancelift, LLC
before beginning work with Wiese USA in 2006. Chris enjoyed coaching his son’s sports, drag racing,
Nascar, the Kansas City Chiefs, and KU basketball. He loved the Lake of the Ozarks and spending time at
the family lake house. He loved spending time with his family and he will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Edith Reece and Milan and Evelyn Lance.
Surviving family: Soulmate and fiancé, Joyce Frump, St. Joseph, MO; parents, Dale and Linda (Reece)
Lance, Climax Springs, MO; sister, Tonya (Larry) Douglas, St. Joseph, MO; son, Jeremy (Jamaisa) Lance,
St. Joseph, MO; daughter, Jordan (Eddie) Garrison, St. Joseph, MO; step daughters, Aubrey (Brian)
Frump, St. Joseph, MO, Sierra (Kyle) McNutt, St. Joseph, MO, Kasey (Tanner) McNutt, St. Joseph, MO;
grandchildren, Anthony, Amden, Braylen, Asymphony, Kazeden, Akarizma, Charlotte, Tobias, Aries,
Kayzlynn, and Emberlynn, all of St. Joseph, MO; aunt Connie Duis, St. Joseph, MO; cousins, Brandi (Matt)
Judah, St. Joseph, MO, Wendall (Rhonda) Lance, Keokuk, IA, Hank Judah, St. Joseph, MO, Gwen Judah,
St. Joseph, MO; nephew, Nathan (Hannah) Douglas, St. Joseph, MO; niece, Madison Douglas, St. Joseph,
MO; great nephew, Wade Douglas, St. Joseph, MO.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.