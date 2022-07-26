Christian Lee Quinn, 24, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Saint Joseph. He was born August 29, 1997 in Fort Worth, Texas. He worked at Lamipel Company. He enjoyed cooking and seasoning his own food. Christian was preceded in death by his father, Nelson Leo Quinn. Survivors include: mother, Marla Stubblefield, father, Tony White, sons, Kingston LaHugh-Quinn, and Lyonael LaHugh-Quinn, mother of his sons: Vonnah LaHugh, siblings: Ryan Quinn, Brittany Quinn, Tyler Hudgens, Jacob Thieme, Alex Hicks, Samantha Quinn, Sabastian Quinn, Hannah Quinn, Skylar White, Juwan White, Tamara Garms, and Jaishon White. There are no scheduled services at this time, he will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
