Christopher John Godar, 40

Christopher John Godar, was born on January 29, 1982. On Sunday,
March 13, 2022, his heart stopped beating forever. He was 40 years old. Christopher grew-up in Wathena, KS and graduated from Wathena High School with the Class of 2000. Christopher was an intelligent and talented artist who expressed himself through drawings, sculptures, writings, music, and tattoos. With the heart of an angel, Chris was kind and compassionate and loved unconditionally.
His determined and fearless personality was valued by many, including those he served with in the United States Army.
Christopher’s passing is preceded by his Grandma Nete and Grandpa Raymond Munger (maternal) and Grandma Ruth Long (paternal). Christopher is survived by
his children Liam Godar and Christina Godar; mom and dad, Mark and Anita Long; siblings Brydan Long, Nathan (Brooke) Long, Matthew (Jennifer) Long, Tarin Luedke, Ryan Long, several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by uncles Raymond Munger and John Munger, special cousin Ray Munger, Aunt Glenda Sanders, Grandpa Bob Long and several cousins.
Christopher is respectfully recognized as a hero for his final act of unconditional
love as an organ donor.
“Son, you have made a difference ... “
We will have a memorial service for Christopher at a later date.
