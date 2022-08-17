Christopher Lee Doldt 60, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born August 5, 1962 in St.Joseph, MO, son of Carolyn and William Doldt. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1980. He worked at Summit Truck Bodies for over 20 years as a Machinist. He enjoyed bowling, volleyball, loved watching wrestling, and all sports, most especially spending time with his family. Chris was a member of the St. James Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by father, William Doldt. Survivors include: mother, Carolyn Doldt of Saint Joseph, MO, three children; Tiffany (Cory) Smith, St. Joseph, MO, Brandon (Jami) Doldt, St.Joseph, MO, and Nikki (Colt) Caselman, Kansas City, MO, brother, Steven Doldt, sister, Lori (Alan) Pataluna, five grandchildren: Cayden & Alex Smith, Owen & Everett Caselman, and granddaughter, Charli Marie Doldt, and his former wife, Brenda Doldt mother of their children.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, August 12, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend John Welch officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Lung Association.