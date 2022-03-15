Christopher Lee Hieb, 38

Christopher Lee Hieb of Saint Joseph, MO; passed away on March 08, 2022, at his residence.
Christopher was born March 14, 1983 in Saint Joseph, Missouri . He was a graduate of Benton high School.
Survivors include his daughter, Olivia Hieb of St. Joseph, MO; mother, Diane Warren (Lambright) and step father, Peter Warren of the home; brother, Eric Hieb of St. Joseph, MO; Sister, Courtney (Matt) Weisenburger of Clarksdale, MO; Nieces and Nephew, Jillian, Sophie, and Willy Weisenburger.
Christopher was preceded in death by his father Jack Hieb.
Christopher is being cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel.
There will be a Celebration of Life and Inurnment at Fillmore Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice in Christopher's honor.