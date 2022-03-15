 Skip to main content
Christopher Lee Hieb, 38

Christopher Lee Hieb of Saint Joseph, MO; passed away on March 08, 2022, at his residence.

Christopher was born March 14, 1983 in Saint Joseph, Missouri . He was a graduate of Benton high School.

Survivors include his daughter, Olivia Hieb of St. Joseph, MO;  mother, Diane Warren (Lambright) and step father, Peter Warren of the home; brother, Eric Hieb of St. Joseph, MO;  Sister, Courtney (Matt) Weisenburger of Clarksdale, MO;  Nieces and Nephew,  Jillian, Sophie, and Willy Weisenburger.

Christopher was preceded in death by his father Jack Hieb.

Christopher is being cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel.

There will be a Celebration of Life and Inurnment at Fillmore Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice in Christopher's honor.

