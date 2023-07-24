Clayton Edward Loubey
2000-2023
Clayton Edward Loubey, 22, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023.
He was born November 22, 2000 in St. Joseph to Edward Jess Loubey, III and Lisa Marie (Fisher) Findley. Clayton grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from high school.
Clayton was a fence installer for All About Fencing.
He enjoyed many sports: baseball, where his Midwest Outlaws team won the USSSA Ring Championship, basketball, and shooting pool. He also was an excellent bowler, winning the Youth Classic at Belt Bowl and recently bowling his first 700 series. Motorcycles were another passion for him, whether it was riding them with family and friends or working on them with his brother. Clayton also loved hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting, where he was known as a world-class mushroom smasher, much to his family’s dismay. He also loved country music, dancing and a passion for singing.
Clayton had an infectious smile and a personality that lit up the room. He was extremely outgoing and never met a stranger with his caring and loving nature for babies and everyone.
Clayton loved life and had big dreams. His impact was significant and his memory will continue to inspire us to love and be kind. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Rylie Findley and Dakota Lawrence; cousin, Jeremy Wampler; uncles, Ronnie Fisher and Gary Fisher; grandmothers, Sandy Findley and Betty Dowden; and great-grandparents, Herbert Ritchie, Helen and Edward Loubey, Billy Matlock and Marie Fisher.
Survivors include mother, Lisa Findley (Joey); father, Edward Loubey (Donna); siblings, Amanda and Jon Barry, Angie Wirth, Dalton Lawrence; Bryson Fattig, who lived at the home; grandparents, John and Rosvetta Sandusky, Susan and Art Williams, Edward Loubey, Jr., Wayne Fisher and David Findley; great-grandparents, Betty Sauter Smith, Betty Matlock and Dolores Findley; aunts and uncles, Sherry Fisher, Casey Findley, Melody Findley, Hollie Loubey and Trinity (Jason) Swearingen; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends. Also his beloved dogs, Gunner, Ammo, Bleu, Red and Bolt.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Grace Calvary Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Pony Express Baseball or Children’s Mercy Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.