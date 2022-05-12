Cameron, MO- Clayton Lee Mann, 78, of Cameron, passed away May 1, 2022. Clayton was born September 18, 1943, to Clarence and Iva (Filley) Mann in Cameron, Mo.
Clayton married Linda M. Searcy February 8, 1969, in Higginsville, MO. He worked as an environmental supervisor in the medical field.
Clayton is survived by his wife Linda of the home; daughter Brandy Mann, Cameron, MO; sister Darlene LeCore, Dallas, TX; nephews Willie Mann and Troy Mann.
Services will be 2:30 PM Wednesday May 4, 2022, at Poland-Thompson chapel, Cameron, MO. Visitation 2:00- 2:30 prior to the service.
