Coleen Michele Beers 59, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born November 16, 1962 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Sandra and James Young. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1981 and the St. Joseph Beauty University. She worked as a bartender at several St. Joseph establishments. Coleen enjoyed being outside, she loved plants and flowers, walking, playing pool, and darts, she also loved animals. Coleen was preceded in death by her parents, sister, LaQuita Joy Young, brother, James "Jimbo" Howard Young III, and former husband, Jeffrey Beers, from that marriage, they had two daughters. Survivors include, daughters, Amber Cindrich and Ashley Beers (Daniel Rusniak), both of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Jhordan (Carson), Padyne, Zoe-lei, Layla, Hunter, and Jozee, and great grandchild Waylon.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, June 17, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Kerns officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Coleen Beers memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.