Colleen Lynn Reynolds, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022.
On July 15, 1952 she was born in Independence, Missouri to Lee and Agnes (LaFave) Reynolds.
Colleen married Robert Harold Thomas in 1993.
She and her sister, Sherry co-owned Modern Cleaners. She worked in dry cleaning her entire life most recently as a manager at East Hills Cleaners.
Colleen was a member of the Family Worship Center. She enjoyed horseback riding, being outdoors, hiking, and spending time with her twin sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Robert Thomas, Jr.
She is survived by her husband; daughters, Amber Fleming (Curtis), and Holly Robertson (Gene); sons, John Thomas (Michelle), and Mark Thomas; grandchildren, Lexi, Tristin, Micah, Colin, Rainy, River, Sky, Storm, Andrea, Laura, John Jr., Taylor, Mark Jr., Taya; many great grandchildren; twin sister, Sherry Rock; nephews, Brandon and Garrett Rock; extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center.