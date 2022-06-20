Colleen R. Allen, 56, Easton, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan.
Colleen married John “Mike” Allen on July 8, 1992. After 30 years of marriage, he survives of the home.
Colleen was an employee at Roger’s Green Hills (Brother’s Market) for over 20 years.
She enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing, spending time with grandchildren and getting lunch with her former East Buchanan coworkers.
Colleen was preceded in death by her mother, Azelda Malotte and brother, Donald Paul.
She is survived by her husband; children, Andrew Allen (Jennifer), Whitney Tinsley (Shane), and Megan Trautman (Andrew); Eight gradchildren, Nya, Patrick, Kalissa, Jazmyn, Kendall, Audrey Lillian, and Parker; sisters Carla Sands (Clark), Sherry Paul, and Connie Goans; nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday June 11th at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.