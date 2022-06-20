 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Colleen R. Allen, 56

Colleen R. Allen

Colleen R. Allen, 56, Easton, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan.

Colleen married John “Mike” Allen on July 8, 1992. After 30 years of marriage, he survives of the home.

Colleen was an employee at Roger’s Green Hills (Brother’s Market) for over 20 years.

She enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing, spending time with grandchildren and getting lunch with her former East Buchanan coworkers.

Colleen was preceded in death by her mother, Azelda Malotte and brother, Donald Paul.

She is survived by her husband; children, Andrew Allen (Jennifer), Whitney Tinsley (Shane), and Megan Trautman (Andrew); Eight gradchildren, Nya, Patrick, Kalissa, Jazmyn, Kendall, Audrey Lillian, and Parker; sisters Carla Sands (Clark), Sherry Paul, and Connie Goans; nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday June 11th at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

