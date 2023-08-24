 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...In Kansas, Atchison KS County. In Missouri, Buchanan
County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Collin Robert Sager

2003-2023

Collin Robert Sager, born on April 9, 2003 in Maryville, passed away in Missouri on August 21, 2023. Known for his kind spirited nature, Collin was a beacon of light to his family, friends, and everyone fortunate enough to cross his path.

Collin is survived by his loving parents Rob and Marci, of the home; sister, Madilyn Sager of Council Bluffs, Iowa; grandparents, Milton and Janet Sager and Randy and Barb Adcock, all of Stanberry, Missouri; aunt, Julie Neuhalfen of Glenwood, Iowa; and his cousins, Matt, Luke and Allie Neuhalfen. Collin also leaves behind his uncle Joey (Kathleen) Adcock of Stanberry, Missouri, as well as cousins, Cooper, Kynzee and Jase. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Patrick Neuhalfen.

An exceptional athlete, Collin left a memorable mark in the sports community. His athletic prowess was evident in football, basketball and golf. Not only did he score over 1,000 points during high school, but he also was honored as All-State in all three sports. Further stretching his athletic abilities, he played basketball at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa, concurrently studying to become an electrician.

A man of various interests, Collin passionately pursued hunting, fishing, and golfing. He found solace and joy in these activities. The company of friends was something that Collin genuinely cherished, with his laughter and kindness often being the highlight of their gatherings.

Collin Robert Sager will be fondly remembered and severely missed. He was a big man with a big heart, who gave great hugs and was a mama’s boy. His departure leaves a void that cannot be filled, but the light of his life will always shine bright in our hearts.

Farewell Services 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, Stanberry Football Field. Interment High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, Missouri. The family will gather with friends starting at 5:00 P.M. Monday, Stanberry United Methodist Church. The family suggests memorial donations to the Collin Sager Memorial, c/o of the family. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

