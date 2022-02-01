Connie Rae Schultz, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
She was born August 20, 1939 in Tecumseh, Nebraska to Ray and Mayme (Goering) Carman.
Connie married John Schultz on April 14, 1989. He preceded her in death April 10, 2008.
She was a member of Huffman United Methodist Church, MMM Sunday School Class, Joe Sam’s Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary 49, and the Red Hat Society. Connie volunteered for the St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity, Open Door Food Kitchen, and Camp Farwesta.
She worked for Chapman, Cowherd and Turner Law Firm in Chillicothe, Missouri for 26 years, then later Strop Law Office until retirement.
Connie enjoyed going camping with her friends, dancing on Saturday nights, garage sales, crossword puzzles, Lifetime and Hallmark movies, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Carman.
She is survived by children, Steven Thompson, Dana Melte (Larry), Janet Gannan (Tony); stepchildren, Richard “Kip” Schultz, Greg Schultz, Lori Way (Tim), Jeff Schultz; grandchildren, Katie Woodworth (Colin), Lauren Westcott (Kody); great-grandchildren, Carman, Kimber, Cambry and Kreedyn Woodworth, Harper Stewart, Ryder Westcott; step-grandchildren, Nicole Piotter, Parker Schultz; step-great-grandchildren, Ethan, Natalia, and Nadia Piotter; sister, K.C. Andereck; special friend, Don Stagner; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.