Connie S. Harris
1947-2023
Connie Sue Harris, 76, went to the Lord's arms April 1, 2023. Connie was born to John and Ruth Sayres on January 24, 1947, in Ottumwa, IA. She was the oldest of 4 girls. Her family moved to Albia, IA, where she graduated.
After high school, she went on to become a registered nurse. This career spanned over 40 years, 19 of which she worked in the VA health system. After her retirement, she was able to devote her time to what she loved most, traveling and attending the many sports functions of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Connie married James Coady in April of 1968. They later divorced. In January of 1987, she married her second husband, Joseph Orman. Sadly, this union also ended in divorce. In March of 1997, she married David Harris. They enjoyed over 20 yrs together before his passing in December of 2020.
Connie is survived by her sisters Corinne Bender of Unionville, Mo, Carol Donovan of Fort Worth, TX, and Cathy (Gene) Moore of Mesa, AZ. She is also survived by her children LeAnn Coady of Weston, Mo, Robert (Cherrie) Coady of Atchison, KS, grandchildren Jake (Chrissy) Coady, Skylar and Lucas Coady of Atchison, and her great-grandchildren Anthony, Hannah, Broadie, and Jaxon Coady of Atchison, her nieces Stacy (Jeff) Capps of Unionville, Mo, Lisa Findeisen of Shawnee, KS, and Amy (Darren) Sustala of Fort Worth, TX. She is also survived by her great nieces and nephews and children and grandchildren she inherited through her second and third marriages.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Chris.
