Craig Anthony Wright, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to James and Jeanette (Majeski) Wright.
Craig enjoyed golfing, fishing, walking and being outdoors; he enjoyed helping others and painting houses; Papa Craig enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jeffrey Allen Wright.
He is survived by daughter, Ashley Wright; son, Bryan Wright; twin brother Greg Wright (Kimberly Ann); sister Jennifer Owsley (Dennis); grandchildren, Aubrey Ryan, Mason Ryan, Kinley Ryan and Jensen Wright; numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Copeland Baptist Church. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. The family requests contributions to Craig’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guest book, please visit Craig’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.