Craig Lee Coffelt, 60, of Baldwin City, KS, and formerly of Maryville, MO, passed away at home on April 1, 2022.
Craig was born in El Paso, TX, on January 8, 1962. His parents were Curtis Coffelt, and Shirley Mae (King) Bears. They preceded him in death.
He is survived by his 2 siblings: Trevia Allen, Gilbert, AZ, and Al Coffelt, Kansas City, MO.
Craig has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. No services are planned at this time.
He will be laid to rest at a later date at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO.