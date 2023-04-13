Crue Allen Osteen 5 week infant son of Tania Long & Tyler Osteen passed away Tuesday April 11, 2023 at a Kansas City Hospital. He was born March 3, 2023 in St. Joseph, and is survived by his parents, brother Creedence, and sister Journey, paternal grandparents, Dane (Melanie) Osteen, Sedalia, MO, maternal grandparents, Angela (Terry) Church, Amazonia, MO, maternal grandfather, John Long, Rosendale, aunts, Cheyenne Long, and Melenna (Andy) Gardner, Kelsey Church, uncle, Blake Osteen, cousins, Emery, Avery, & Archer, several, great aunts, uncles, and great grandparents. He was preceded in death by his aunt Sierra Church. He was the most precious baby boy. He was a mamas boy and his daddy’s best buddy. Snuggles were his favorite, especially in his rocking chair with mommy. He loved taking baths because mommy and daddy would give him a little mohawk every single time. He loved music, eating and tummy time. His brother and sister were crazy about him. They loved to hold his hands and read him books. He was so loved and he will be missed dearly. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, The Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Crue Osteen memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com
- KQ2 Weather:
- Interactive Radar
- Roads Conditions
- Local Closings
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts