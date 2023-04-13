 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Warm, dry, and windy conditions continue today. Relative
humidity will be as low as 20 to 25 percent this afternoon in
northeast Kansas and northern and northwestern Missouri.
Southerly wind gusts up to 35 MPH are possible. Burning is
discouraged today throughout the region....

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
WARM, DRY, AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002,
003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 011, 012, 025, AND 102...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025 and 102.Fire weather
zone 012.

* WIND...Out of the south at 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35
MPH.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity 20 to 30 percent this
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Crue Allen Osteen

Crue Allen Osteen 5 week infant son of Tania Long & Tyler Osteen passed away Tuesday April 11, 2023 at a Kansas City Hospital. He was born March 3, 2023 in St. Joseph, and is survived by his parents, brother Creedence, and sister Journey, paternal grandparents, Dane (Melanie) Osteen, Sedalia, MO, maternal grandparents, Angela (Terry) Church, Amazonia, MO, maternal grandfather, John Long, Rosendale, aunts, Cheyenne Long, and Melenna (Andy) Gardner, Kelsey Church, uncle, Blake Osteen, cousins, Emery, Avery, & Archer, several, great aunts, uncles, and great grandparents. He was preceded in death by his aunt Sierra Church. He was the most precious baby boy. He was a mamas boy and his daddy’s best buddy. Snuggles were his favorite, especially in his rocking chair with mommy. He loved taking baths because mommy and daddy would give him a little mohawk every single time. He loved music, eating and tummy time. His brother and sister were crazy about him. They loved to hold his hands and read him books. He was so loved and he will be missed dearly. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, The Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Crue Osteen memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com

