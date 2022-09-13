Cynthia “Cindy” Lea Delaney, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 after a battle with cancer.
She was born on April 15, 1953, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Jack and Wandalee Kennedy. Cindy graduated from Central High School in 1971 and remained involved as an alumni and planning class reunions.
Cindy married Mike Delaney on October 27, 1973. Together they raised three daughters.
Cindy loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She also enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, entertaining, various outdoor activities, and teaching preschool at McCarthy Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Tamara Swoboda and Marsha VanGaasbeek.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; daughters, Ashley Hines (Shawn), Casey Delaney and Lynley Delaney; grandchildren, Drayton, Rylan, Dainon, Tori, Channing, and Tayden; sister, Jill (Kennedy) Foster; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Wyatt Park Christian Church, St. Joseph, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.