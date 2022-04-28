Cynthia Marie (Fox) Bennett, 62, of St. Joseph, died April 19, 2022. She was born May 30, 1959 in St. Joseph to William Francis Fox and Frances Younger.
She had worked as a waitress for numerous restaurants in the area.
Survivors include her mother Frances; six children, Chris Coy, Amber Fox, Andrea DeSpain, Ashley De Spain, Jason Shade, Misty Shade; three step-children, David, J.T., and Heather Bennett; grandchildren, Rosendo, Chloe, Sebastian, Thomas, Alexis, Brenton, David, and Collin; sister Dina Yager and brother Jerry Nelson.
Preceding her in death were her biological father Bill Fox , Christine Yager and her dad Kenneth Glauser.
Cynthia loved to read, loved music, and all animals, especially horses.
Services will be Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 4:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.