Daisy Nadine Williams 96, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 in a Savannah, MO., health care center. She was born April 15, 1926 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Daisy and Irvin "Blacky" Cregger. She was the Union President for the IBEW local #562 for many years. She was a Christian. Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, a son, James Hale, husband, Harvey Williams, sisters Betty Green and Darlene Burchett and granddaughter, Laneese Hale. Survivors include, 6 grandchildren: Jim Hale, Jamie Hale, Pam Murphy, Jerry Ziolkowski, Carrie Rose, Stormie Ziolkowski, brother Bob Cregger, sister Doris Terrell, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services and public livestream: 2:00 pm, Friday, July 8, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Williams Cemetery, Dearborn, MO.
