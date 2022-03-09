Dalton J “Dalt” Tomes, 31, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022.
On October 30, 1990 he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Kenneth Tomes and Tammila Branson.
Dalton had a heart bigger than life with a contagious laugh. He loved his daughter, Grace, more than anything. She was his whole world. He was loved by all those around him and he knew how to make people smile, whether he was cracking a joke or quoting a movie line, he would have you laughing hysterically.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sharon “Nanny” Branson; and grandfather, Donald Tomes.
Survivors include his daughter, Grace Tomes; father, Kenny Tomes; mother, Tammy Branson (Rick Warren); half-sister, Kendra Ojwang (Eric); niece, Kyla; grandparents, Albert Branson and Carol Buntin (Vic); many aunts, uncles, and cousins.