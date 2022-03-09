 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Dalton J “Dalt” Tomes, 31

  • Updated
  • 0
Dalton J “Dalt” Tomes

Dalton J “Dalt” Tomes, 31, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022.

On October 30, 1990 he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Kenneth Tomes and Tammila Branson.

Dalton had a heart bigger than life with a contagious laugh. He loved his daughter, Grace, more than anything. She was his whole world. He was loved by all those around him and he knew how to make people smile, whether he was cracking a joke or quoting a movie line, he would have you laughing hysterically.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sharon “Nanny” Branson; and grandfather, Donald Tomes.

Survivors include his daughter, Grace Tomes; father, Kenny Tomes; mother, Tammy Branson (Rick Warren); half-sister, Kendra Ojwang (Eric); niece, Kyla; grandparents, Albert Branson and Carol Buntin (Vic); many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tags

Recommended for you